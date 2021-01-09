Apple has suspended Parler from the App Store

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has banned conservative social media app Parler from the App Store. In a statement sent out to outlets, the company says that the app has violated its policies on the app store due to increasing "threats of violence and illegal activity" that have been allowed to remain on the app.

Apple says that, until Parler resolves these issues and is able to put forth an effective moderation strategy, it will remain pulled from the App Store.

You can read Apple's statement below:

We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues.

News broke yesterday that Apple had informed Parler that, unless it fixed a number of issues on the app, including the proliferation of threats of violence, that it would be removed from the App Store in 24 hours. Parler's co-owner, Dan Bongino, posted to the platform saying that Apple's threat was a form of free speech suppression.

Parler co-owner Dan Bongino says "Apple is threatening to pull the Parler App from the App Store." pic.twitter.com/HV2T9rieAE — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) January 8, 2021

It appears that Apple made good on the promise to remove the app as Parler failed to act on the complaints made against it by the App Review Board at Apple. Google has also pulled Parler from its Play Store for similar violations.