This Veterans Day sees Apple honoring veterans and their families in a few different ways, not least by supporting organizations that aim to help those who need it most. There is even an Activity award, animated stickers for Apple Watch users, too.

Apple also promotes a number of apps via the App Store, all of which help those serving in the military.

Today on the App Store, users can learn more about Team RWB (Team Red, White & Blue), an app that brings veterans together through fitness events and community service. The App Store also features a collection of apps that lend a hand to those serving in the military. Apps like Sandboxx (Sandbox Family Communication) and Sesame for Military Families (Sesame Street) help family members process life's changes, while Hero Care (American Red Cross) and Meditation Studio (InteraXon) provide veterans with health and wellness resources.

Apple is also offering a four-month free trial of Apple Music for veterans who sign up any time this month. Special pricing is available on Apple products and accessories, too.

Apple is also celebrating veteran stories in the Apple TV and Apple Books apps.

To highlight the breadth of stories reflecting military and veteran experiences, the Apple TV app features a Military Stories collection surfacing movies and shows that tell the rich stories of those who have served. Apple Books also presents the Saluting our Veterans collection to help readers discover stories with powerful themes ranging from experiences of war to the transition back to civilian life.

Finally, Apple Watch wearers can look forward to a special Activity award and animated stickers in honor of Veterans Day.