In iOS 13.1 developer beta 2, Apple has added new improvements to users' ability to share iCloud links for Siri Shortcuts they've created – now, using the Get My Shortcuts and Get Link to File action, users can batch-share and generate iCloud links for multiple shortcuts at once.

Previous methods

In past versions of the Shortcuts app, users could share shortcuts they've created as .shortcut files or by generating an iCloud link that other users can click on to install.

However, users could only perform this action by tapping on the Share icon and choosing the action, one-by-one for every single shortcut they wanted to back up.

And, in the iOS 13 betas, Apple removed the ability for users to import .shortcut files for security reasons, leaving users without a great backup solution (as I mentioned in my coverage of what's new in Siri Shortcuts in iOS 13).

Get Link to File updated for shortcuts