iOS 18 release date confirmed — Apple Intelligence is closer than you think

Apple has confirmed its massive iOS 18 update for iPhone, replete with Apple Intelligence, will debut September 16.

Apple today unveiled its new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro alongside a new Apple Watch Series 10, new AirPods, and new health features for its existing models. In a press release, the company stated:

"iOS 18 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 16."

Apple Intelligence arrives

As you might expect, the headline feature of iOS 18 is the new Apple Intelligence suite of AI features. Apple Intelligence will be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro, offering features like live transcribing, Writing Tools, generative image creation, and more.

It also features new emergency features like Messages Via Satellite and Emergency SOS Live Video, as well as Roadside Assistance via Satellite.

Apple Intelligence will debut as part of iOS 18.1 and beyond in October. The first rollouts will be U.S. English only, with localizations for English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. coming in December. There's support for Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish coming next year, too.

As you might expect, the new iPhone 16 lineup is designed to take advantage of iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence with powerful new processors, the A18 and A18 Pro chips, housed in the 16 and 16 Pro respectively. Other notable features include image editing tools, and integration with ChatGPT. The iPhone 16 lineup includes a specific visual intelligence tool, which uses the new Camera Control button to help you find out information about objects and places with just one click. You can use it to pull up restaurant reviews, add an event to a calendar, or even find out the breed of a dog, using just your camera and AI.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 16 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iOS 18 and watchOS 11 coverage so far.