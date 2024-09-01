iOS 18 may actually make Live Activities less useful
Not quite as live.
Live Activities and the always-on displays of recent iPhones have been perfect partners for a couple of years now, letting a user check real-time data without needing to unlock their phone.
Whether it's to track a food delivery, find out what song you're listening to, or check a flight's status, Live Activities have become invaluable - but they may actually get worse with iOS 18.
As spotted by 9to5Mac, an app developer, Nico, posted on X (formerly Twitter) to say that his app, which tracks a cyclist's speed and needs to update every second, will now only update once every 5 to 15 seconds - rendering it almost useless.
So it is official now. LiveActivities were never designed for real-time experiences :/ https://t.co/Zc1musx6ae pic.twitter.com/IjOq8uV2J7August 28, 2024
iOS 18 could break some Live Activities
As Nico shares, Apple is suggesting this is an intentional change because the constant writing of data to an iPhone's storage could lead to additional wear.
Interestingly, the company's response suggests "real-time experiences" were never supposed to be supported by Live Activities, which may affect the usefulness of plenty of other apps that lean on the same framework.
Still, it's curious that Apple's own developer site suggests a use case where a "workout app could show real time fitness metrics", but the follow-up for Nico's app suggests the opposite.
More from iMore
- The Apple Sports app will soon offer real-time updates via Live Activities on iPhones running iOS 18
- Here's how to add some flair to your messages with new iOS 18 text effects
- Apple reportedly in early talks of investing in OpenAI — just before ChatGPT comes to Siri in iOS 18
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.