iOS 18 features a new tool to help repair your iPhone

Apple has added a new 'Repair Assistant' to iOS 18, the latest update for compatible iPhones, to better help users manage used genuine parts when repairing their handset.

First announced in a back in April, MacRumors has since uncovered more details about the tool. With 'Repair Assistant', users can now pair genuine parts, such as a display, battery, camera module, and more, with an iPhone themselves, or by a third-party repair provider. Previously, this step of the repair process was handled by Apple, but iOS 18 enables users to complete the step solo. Apple says that 'Repair Assistant' only works with iPhone 12 models and later.

In addition, iOS 18 allows users to check any replacement parts by going to Settings > About > Parts and Service.

This update is packed with new features, including the ability to customize your Home Screen with dark app icons, as well as the ability to place your apps anywhere. iOS 18 is set to be released later today for compatible iPhones.

A win for everyone, especially for retail workers

In what feels like a previous life, I used to work as tech support for a phone store, fixing software issues on countless smartphones and tablets. Often, customers would bring in iPhones that couldn't be fixed on-site. In these cases, we had to send the handset off for diagnosis through the store's repair program. Once a technician looked at the iPhone, we'd receive a quote for the repair. If the customer accepted it, the device would be fixed — but the whole process would take at least three weeks.

Being without a device like an iPhone for that long is frustrating, especially if it's used for work. From experience, I can say that retail staff often bore the brunt of frustrations from customers with these long turnaround times.

Now, with 'Repair Assistant' in iOS 18, that frustration will mostly become a thing of the past. Customers will have greater flexibility to repair their iPhones as third-party repair shops will be able to pair a used genuine part without having to send the device off to Apple. This reduces the risk of compatibility issues with parts and saves valuable time for the customer.

Ultimately, this new change benefits everyone. Customers will enjoy faster repairs, and retail staff can guide them to local repair services — or, if they're comfortable, customers can buy a part and attempt a repair themselves.