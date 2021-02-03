As reported by MacRumors, Apple has begun reaching out to developers that are part of the Universal App Quick Start Program, informing them that they will soon need to send back the Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that was sent to them as part of the program.

Some developers have begun receiving an email informing them that Apple will be getting in contact with them soon to return the DTK, which came in the form of a Mac mini with the iPad's A12Z processor.