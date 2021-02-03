What you need to know
- Apple has informed developers that they will have to return their DTK Mac mini soon.
- The company will give developers $200 for a new M1 Mac when the return has been received.
As reported by MacRumors, Apple has begun reaching out to developers that are part of the Universal App Quick Start Program, informing them that they will soon need to send back the Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that was sent to them as part of the program.
Some developers have begun receiving an email informing them that Apple will be getting in contact with them soon to return the DTK, which came in the form of a Mac mini with the iPad's A12Z processor.
Thank you for participating in the Universal App Quick Start Program and your continued commitment to building great apps for Mac. Response to the new Macs has been incredible, and we love the fantastic experiences developers like you have already created for Mac users.
Now that the new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro powered by M1 are available, it'll soon be time to return the Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that was sent to you as part of the program. Please locate the original packaging for use in returning the DTK. We'll email you in a few weeks with instructions for returning the DTK.
Apple is offering developers $200 towards the purchase of an M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or Mac mini when they have received the DTK back.
In appreciation of your participation in the program and to help with your continued development of Universal apps, you'll receive a one-time use code for 200 USD to use toward the purchase of a Mac with M1, upon confirmed return of the DTK. Until your program membership expires one year after your membership start date, you'll have continued access to other program benefits such as Technical Support incidents and private discussion forums.
The Universal App Quick Start Program was designed to help developers prepare their apps for the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon.
Kensington's StudioDock iPad Pro dock is up for pre-order starting at $379
You can now pre-order the StudioDock from Kensington.
Apple AR headset coming Q1 2022 with LiDAR, says JP Morgan
A new report from JP Morgan says Apple may release a new VR headset in Q1 of 2022 featuring LiDAR, six lenses, and a time-of-flight sensor.
Apple Car: Top Porsche engineer poached by Apple
A new report says that Apple poached one of Porsche's top engineers to work on Apple Car.
A mirrorless camera will make your perfect shot even better
So you’re on the hunt for a mirrorless camera: Where do you start?! We have answers. These are the best mirrorless available this year.