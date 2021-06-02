Apple job listing leaks new 'homeOS' operating system

A job listing at Apple for a Senior iOS Engineer for Apple Music contains a reference to an unannounced 'homeOS' platform.

The post was spotted by developer JotaEle Díaz:

🚨 Os traigo una novedad gracias al chivatazo de @JotaEle_: "homeOS" será el próximo sistema operativo de Apple según revela una oferta de empleo de la propia Apple. Lo considera "móvil".https://t.co/v4jv6mFljF pic.twitter.com/af2t9rBiFW — Javier Lacort (@jlacort) June 2, 2021

The listing states:

Are you passionate about Music? The Apple Music team is looking for stellar software engineers to create awesome listening experiences for our over 1 billion active users. Our team enjoys a tremendous impact — we are one of the first applications on every new Apple platform, and our app is often featured in Keynotes and in marketing materials. The experiences you enable are sure to be tweeted and blogged about all over the internet. You'll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS and homeOS, and optimizing your code for performance in ways only Apple can. Come join our team and make a real difference for music lovers worldwide.

With WWDC just around the corner, it could signal Apple is planning to release either a new homeOS operating system or perhaps it is rebranding its current smart home offerings under an umbrella term. WWDC seems like the perfect place to announce such a move, so we shouldn't have too long to wait and find out.

Last week a job listing revealed Apple is exploring means of alternative payment methods on its platform including the use of cryptocurrency.

Apple will hold its WWDC developer conference starting on June 7 with its traditional opening keynote. It is expected to announce new rounds of all its major operating systems including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12, the name of which may already have been revealed.