While it's true the Leather Link band is similar to the Leather Loop, it doesn't loop through itself and instead relies on stronger magnets to hold itself together.

I was a huge fan of the Leather Loop, and I wasn't the only one. Rene Ritchie, reviewing the band when it launched in 2015:

The Leather Loop isn't for those who want something to exercise with or take into the shower, or for anyone who wants something closer to a classic buckle. The Leather Loop is for those who want something different. It's for those who want the feel of leather but a look unlike any buckle. For those who want endless adjustability and casual comfort that's still good looking enough for a night on the town.

Though I've been wearing it for a few weeks, the Leather Loop still looks as good as the day it arrived. There's no visual signs of wear or staining or anything at all. I'll be interested to see how that holds up over the next few weeks and months. Either way, the Leather Loop has become one of my favorite bands. I highly recommend the Leather Loop and look forward to wearing it on many more occasions.