What you need to know
- With the release of Apple Watch Series 7, Apple has killed off the Leather Loop band.
- Those buying leather will now have to choose the Leather Link or Modern Buckle instead.
After six years, the time has come to say goodbye to the best Apple Watch band the company has ever made — the Leather Loop.
Following the announcement of the hot new Apple Watch Series 7 and the refreshing of the Apple Store, it appears Apple is no longer selling the popular Leather Loop. As of right now, those looking to bag a leather band from Apple will have to buy the Leather Link or Modern Buckle instead. Or splash the cash on one of the Hermès models, instead.
While it's true the Leather Link band is similar to the Leather Loop, it doesn't loop through itself and instead relies on stronger magnets to hold itself together.
I was a huge fan of the Leather Loop, and I wasn't the only one. Rene Ritchie, reviewing the band when it launched in 2015:
The Leather Loop isn't for those who want something to exercise with or take into the shower, or for anyone who wants something closer to a classic buckle. The Leather Loop is for those who want something different. It's for those who want the feel of leather but a look unlike any buckle. For those who want endless adjustability and casual comfort that's still good looking enough for a night on the town.
Though I've been wearing it for a few weeks, the Leather Loop still looks as good as the day it arrived. There's no visual signs of wear or staining or anything at all. I'll be interested to see how that holds up over the next few weeks and months. Either way, the Leather Loop has become one of my favorite bands. I highly recommend the Leather Loop and look forward to wearing it on many more occasions.
