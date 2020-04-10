Apple's low-cost iPhone is expected to launch in the next two weeks, according to a new research note from Chinese research firm GF Securities. Reported by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu says that he believes the new iPhone SE will begin sales in mid-April, suggesting that the phone could be announced in the next week.

Pu also says that the largest model of the iPhone 12 Pro, which is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, may see its release a month after the other iPhone 12 models.

"In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said he believes that the current "EVT" or "Engineering Verification Test" stage of iPhone 12 development may have been extended by two weeks to late April for the 5.4-inch model and 6.1-inch models, and to mid-May for the 6.7-inch model."

This may result in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro seeing releases in September, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may get pushed back until October. This is, however, a relatively common practice for Apple. In 2018, Apple released the iPhone XR a month after the iPhone XS. A year before that, the company actually had a two-month separation between releases with the iPhone 8 coming out in September and the iPhone X not coming out until November.

Pu's predictions match a lot of the other rumors and analysis coming out lately, so there is a good chance that we are only a couple of weeks away from Apple's newest iPhone.