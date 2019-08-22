What you need to know Apple has released a beta version of its redesigned iCloud website

You can now access Account Settings to manage your Apple ID, storage, and devices

Some users report having access to the new Reminders app

Found by Federico Viticci, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of MacStories, and reported on by 9to5Mac, Apple has released a redesigned iCloud website. It is currently in beta and can be found by going to Apple's iCloud beta website.

The new iCloud website is much more minimal than its predecessor, forgoing the dynamic, bubbly wallpaper with a flat, black and white design. The homescreen icons are much smaller than before and now sit under your Apple ID photo, a welcome message, and a quick link to your Account Settings.

The first section of the Settings page give you a link to manage your Apple ID as well as the ability to set your preferred language and time zone. Below that, you can get a glance at your iCloud storage and your registered devices, with some basic security options for those devices like removing Apple Pay cards or marking a device as lost or stolen. Some users report being able to use the new Reminders app in the beta, however we were not able to do so. This could be limited to those currently enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program, leaving the rest of us to use the current Reminders app from iOS 12. For those who do have access to the new Reminders app on the beta website, they report seeing a "Coming Soon" message for the Reminders app on the current iCloud website.