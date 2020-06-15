Apple has just launched an update to its Developer App to include support for macOS. This means you don't have to keep checking back on your iPhone or iPad if you want to follow along and read up on everything there is to know about WWDC 2020. Everything you need is right on your Mac screen. It's perfect for this year's first-ever remote conference.

Apple Developer App

We discovered this news via Serenity Caldwell, currently the content director for the Apple Developer app and former managing editor of iMore.

With the Apple Developer app, you can stay up to date on news, watch videos from last year's conference, find out how to report bugs, and a whole lot more.

The Apple Developer app includes the following:

A new UI designed for macOS.

Discover, which helps you catch up on the latest stories, news, videos, and more.

WWDC, where you can find everything you'll need for the conference.

A new browse interface, where you can search for existing sessions, videos, articles, and news.

The option to download and favorite content to read or watch later.

On iPhone and iPad, additional changes include:

A redesigned Discover tab with easier access to the latest news and more

An updated WWDC tab for preparation for the conference.

The Apple Developer iMessage stickers have also received an update with some fun new 2020 illustrations representative of this year's theme. Whether it's a rainbow heart, an Apple juice box, or a unicorn looking over a MacBook with WWDC stickers on it, you can express your Apple love.

WWDC takes place Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26. Apple's keynote takes place at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET. You can watch it via any computer browser if you don't want to download the Apple Developer app.

iMore will be covering it live all week long, so be sure to check with us regularly to see what we're up to.