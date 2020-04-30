Mother's Day is less than two weeks away, and in order to help us celebrate the holiday and make moms feel a little more special, Apple is launching its latest Apple Pay Promotion with 1-800 Flowers.

Buying flowers for mom on Mother's Day is a staple of the holiday, and now customers of 1-800 Flowers can save some money if they use Apple Pay to make their purchase. Between now and May 10th, customers can save $10 off a purchase of $29.99 or more.

"Check out with Apple Pay and get $10 off a purchase of $29.99 or more in the 1-800-Flowers app or on 1800flowers.com. Just use promo code SAYTHANKS through May 10."

In order to take advantage of the offer, you'll need to enter the promo code SAYTHANKS and check out using Apple Pay. The promotion works on both the 1-800 Flowers app and website.

"$29.99 minimum product purchase required, exclusive of applicable service or shipping charges and taxes. Items may vary and are subject to availability, delivery rules, and times. Fees and surcharges may apply. Offer is valid from April 30, 2020, through May 10, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. EDT. Offer can be redeemed at 1800Flowers.com desktop site, mobile site, and iOS app."

The promotion expires on Mother's Day, but it would be best not to wait until then to place your order. You want to make sure mom gets her flowers on or before the day, not a week after! You can download the 1-800 Flowers app on the App Store for free.