What you need to know
- Apple has released new web pages for Apple Wallet, Apple Pay, and Apple Cash.
- Each new webpage dives into the details of each service and its privacy protections.
Apple has rolled out a new website for Apple Wallet, Apple Pay, and Apple Cash.
The new Apple Wallet website talks about everything you can do with the Wallet app, including adding your debit and credit cards, rewards cards, plane tickets, and more.
The Wallet app lives right on your iPhone. It's where you securely keep your credit and debit cards, transit cards, boarding passes, tickets, car keys, and more — all in one place. And it all works with iPhone or Apple Watch, so you can take less with you but always bring more.
Wallet takes full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone, which is designed to protect your identity and keep what's yours yours. When you make a purchase, Apple Pay uses a unique transaction code, so your card number is never shared with a merchant or put on Apple servers. And there's no need to carry physical cards or touch buttons in stores. So it's safe to say you'll feel safer.
The new page for Apple Pay talks about how the payment service is more convenient, capable, and private than other digital payment services.
Apple Pay is the one way to pay. It replaces your physical cards and cash with an easier, safer, more secure, and private payment method — whether you're in a store, online, or sending cash to friends or family. It's money, made modern.
The new Apple Cash website compares the digital card to a debit card - an interesting notion since Apple already has its own credit card and other companies continue to get into traditional banking.
Apple Cash works a lot like a debit card. Make secure, contactless purchases — both in stores and online. Send and receive money with just a text. Share funds with your kids on their own Apple Cash card. No matter how you use Apple Cash, you get simplicity and safety you can put money on.
You can check out all of the new websites today!
