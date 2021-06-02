Apple has rolled out a new website for Apple Wallet, Apple Pay, and Apple Cash.

The new Apple Wallet website talks about everything you can do with the Wallet app, including adding your debit and credit cards, rewards cards, plane tickets, and more.

The Wallet app lives right on your iPhone. It's where you securely keep your credit and debit cards, transit cards, boarding passes, tickets, car keys, and more — all in one place. And it all works with iPhone or Apple Watch, so you can take less with you but always bring more.

Wallet takes full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone, which is designed to protect your identity and keep what's yours yours. When you make a purchase, Apple Pay uses a unique transaction code, so your card number is never shared with a merchant or put on Apple servers. And there's no need to carry physical cards or touch buttons in stores. So it's safe to say you'll feel safer.