Apple regularly updates its iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands with new colors to celebrate the different seasons of the year. Today is no exception.

Reported by AppleInsider, Apple has released a handful of new colors for its iPhone Silicone cases as well as its Apple Watch Sport bands. The new colors join all of the existing colors available for the iPhone and Apple Watch lineup.

For the iPhone, Apple has released three new colors to celebrate summer: Seafoam, Vitamin C, and Linen Blue. All three colors are available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The colors are not available for the new iPhone SE, and they are limited to the silicone style of the case. None of the new colors are available in leather.