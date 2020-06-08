Iphone Summer Color CasesSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has added new summer colors to the cases and bands for the iPhone and Apple Watch.
  • Seafoam, Vitamin C, and Linen Blue silicone cases are now available for the iPhone.
  • Seafoam, Vitamin C, Linen Blue, and Coastal Gray bands are now available for the Apple Watch.

Apple regularly updates its iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands with new colors to celebrate the different seasons of the year. Today is no exception.

Reported by AppleInsider, Apple has released a handful of new colors for its iPhone Silicone cases as well as its Apple Watch Sport bands. The new colors join all of the existing colors available for the iPhone and Apple Watch lineup.

For the iPhone, Apple has released three new colors to celebrate summer: Seafoam, Vitamin C, and Linen Blue. All three colors are available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The colors are not available for the new iPhone SE, and they are limited to the silicone style of the case. None of the new colors are available in leather.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Iphone 11 Pro Seafoam ColorSource: Apple

For the Apple Watch, Apple has released four new colors for its Sport Band design. Seafoam, Vitamin C, Linen Blue, and Coastal Gray join the existing lineup and are available for all different versions and sizes of the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Vitamin C ColorSource: Apple

Apple has also just recently released a Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch. You can check out all of the new colors on Apple's website.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.