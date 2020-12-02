Reported by analytics firm IDC, the global wearables market grew 35.1% year over year during the third quarter of 2020. According to the report seasonality, new product launches, and the pandemic drove shipments of over 125 million units.

New products from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and others helped renew interest in popular categories such as smartwatches and hearables. Meanwhile, consumer spend on electronics also increased during recent months as spending on travel, dining out, and other leisure activities decreased. This shift in spending was another catalyst for the wearables market.

Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC Mobile Device Trackers, says that a desire for outdoor activity after lockdowns and a broader range of price points for devices led to the growth.