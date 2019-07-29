The new 2019 iPhones are coming soon and Apple's manufacturers are beginning to get ready. Foxconn, the company responsible for making most of Apple's iPhone hardware, has begun its seasonal hiring ahead of the iPhone products per Economic Daily News.

As part of the seasonal hiring for its Shenzhen factory, the report states that Foxconn has offered employees a one-time bonus of 4,500 China yuan (or about $650) to renew their contract. This is to ensure it has plenty of people in the factory to produce as many of the 75 million iPhones Apple is expected to order this fall.

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones in the fall; the successors to the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. Many have suggested they'll be called the iPhone 11, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Apple holds its annual iPhone event in early September with availability coming later in the month, which means if Apple sticks with the same timeline this year, we're about two months away from the new iPhones coming out.