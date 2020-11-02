Apple may announce TestFlight for Mac at its 'One More Thing' event

Reported by 9to5Mac, a new rumor from The Verifier says that Apple may announce TestFlight for the Mac at its "One More Thing" event next week.

The outlet posted to Twitter saying that, alongside the potential announcement of new apps and a new App Store, Apple may also bring TestFlight, its app testing platform currently on iOS, to the Mac.

The information was shared today by The Verifier editor Avi David on Twitter, which was later corroborated by the blog's profile on the social network. The blog claims that Apple will finally announce the Mac version of TestFlight on November 10 during its event.

According to the report, The Verifier talked about TestFlight coming to the Mac as soon as WWDC, but that annoncement appears to now be pushed to Apple's all but confirmed Apple Silicon event.

9to5Mac notes that TestFlight received a new icon in August that aligned with the design guidelines for macOS Big Sur, putting more weight behind The Verifier's prediction.

Apple is set to host its "One More Thing" event on November 10 at 10:00 AM PST in which it is expected to announce its new Apple Silicon processors and the first Apple Silicon MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.