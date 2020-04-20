The new iPhone SE is already available for sale in forty countries, but Brazil is still not one of them. According to a new report from 9to5Mac, however, that wait may be over soon.

ANATEL, the country's FCC equivalent, has released documents about the device that points to an imminent release. It also reveals that Apple may be assembling the device in Brazil as well.

When Apple had announced the iPhone SE, the Apple website in Brazil showed an image of the back of the iPhone with the term "Indústria Brasileira", something reserved for products that are made in the country.

"Right when Apple announced the new iPhone SE, the Brazilian Apple website showed some images of the iPhone that contained the engraving "Indústria Brasileira" (or "Brazilian Industry") on the back, which is used for products that are manufactured or assembled in the country."

While Apple took down the images, ANATEL's documents from today seem to back up that the phone will be assembled in the country. Foxconn Brazil is specifically mentioned as a potential manufacturer for the device.

"Even though Apple tried to hide such information, ANATEL has concluded the 2020 iPhone SE homologation process in Brazil today, and the public related documents corroborate the local assembly in the country. ANATEL mentions Foxconn Brazil as one of the product's manufacturing units, which is located in Jundiaí, São Paulo."

Assembling the device within the country will reportedly lower Apple's cost for offering its new phone in the country as locally manufactured devices save on import taxes. It will also lower the cost of the phone for customers.