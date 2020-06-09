What you need to know
- Apple is adding the Mac to its in-store trade-in program.
- Customers will be able to trade in a Mac at one of its retail stores.
- The program will launch in June 15th in the U.S. and June 18th in Canada.
Apple may be adding another product to its popular in-store Trade-in Program: the Mac. Reported by Bloomberg the company plans to begin allowing customers to trade-in their used Macs at a physical Apple Store, something that customers have not yet been able to do.
According to the report, Apple plans to launch the new trade-in program on June 15th in the United States and June 18th in Canada.
"The Cupertino, California—based technology giant informed retail employees that the new program will begin on June 15 in the U.S. and June 18 in Canada, according to people familiar with the matter. Customers can exchange a Mac for credit toward a new computer or apply the trade-in value to an Apple gift card."
Bloomberg notes that about two hundred of Apple's retail stores are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it may be some time to see how popular this new addition to the in-store trade-in program is.
"The move could help boost sales of Macs by giving customers a way to get credit toward a new model at the point of purchase. However, the full impact of the program will likely take several more weeks because about 200 of Apple's retail stores are still closed due to Covid-19 precautions."
Apple has been accepting trade-ins in their retail stores for a long time. Customers can walk in to an Apple Store and trade in an iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad and receive credit to a new device or in the form of an Apple Store gift card. The ability to now trade in a Mac at the Apple Store is a welcome addition to its already excellent Trade-in Program.
