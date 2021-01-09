As reported by Mac Otakara, Apple may release a new generation of AirPods Pro and its iPhone SE in April of this year. While details of what might be in store for a new iPhone SE are lacking, there is some information on what might be expected for the next generation of AirPods Pro.

According to sources, the new AirPods Pro will feature a new design for the charging case. Specifically, the case will now be 46mm high and 54mm wide.