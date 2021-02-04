Time to upgrade! Get an iPhone 12 mini + Unlimited Data for $60/mo

Good looking

Apple needs to make these multi-colored Apple Watch Braided Solo Loops

Make it so, Apple.
Oliver Haslam

Basicappleyuy Apple Watch Braided Solo LoopSource: @BasicAppleGuy

What you need to know

  • These concept images show how cool multi-colored Apple Watch Braided Solo Loops could be.

Sometimes you don't know what you want until you see it and right now I'm absolutely in need of a multi-colored Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop. And it's all thanks to one simple tweet.

Shared by @BasicAppleGuy, this concept shows two different Braided Solo Loops that feature multiple colors on one band – something Apple hasn't done before. At least, not yet. Fingers and toes crossed for that to change sooner rather than later!

Check it out.

Apple's Braided Solo Loops sell for $99 apiece and are great additions to any band collection. Apple tends to release new colors for new seasons so it's possible that we will at least see a new range soon. Whether any of the new offerings will be the fire that these concepts are, who knows.

But just like this Twitter user, I'm going to need more money real fast if anything like this ships!

Here's how Apple describes the Braided Solo Loop:

Each Braided Solo Loop features a unique, stretchable design that's ultra-comfortable and easy to slip on and off your wrist. Made from 100 per cent recycled materials, the 16,000 polyester yarn filaments in each strap are interwoven with thin silicone threads using advanced braiding machinery, then laser cut to an exact length. The 300D construction offers a soft, textured feel and is both sweat-resistant and water-resistant.