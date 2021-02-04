Apple needs to make these multi-colored Apple Watch Braided Solo Loops

What you need to know
- These concept images show how cool multi-colored Apple Watch Braided Solo Loops could be.
Sometimes you don't know what you want until you see it and right now I'm absolutely in need of a multi-colored Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop. And it's all thanks to one simple tweet.
Shared by @BasicAppleGuy, this concept shows two different Braided Solo Loops that feature multiple colors on one band – something Apple hasn't done before. At least, not yet. Fingers and toes crossed for that to change sooner rather than later!
Check it out.
Apple's Braided Solo Loops sell for $99 apiece and are great additions to any band collection. Apple tends to release new colors for new seasons so it's possible that we will at least see a new range soon. Whether any of the new offerings will be the fire that these concepts are, who knows.
But just like this Twitter user, I'm going to need more money real fast if anything like this ships!
Here's how Apple describes the Braided Solo Loop:
Each Braided Solo Loop features a unique, stretchable design that's ultra-comfortable and easy to slip on and off your wrist. Made from 100 per cent recycled materials, the 16,000 polyester yarn filaments in each strap are interwoven with thin silicone threads using advanced braiding machinery, then laser cut to an exact length. The 300D construction offers a soft, textured feel and is both sweat-resistant and water-resistant.
Ring Fit Adventure on the Switch was just what I needed after my pregnancy
Fitness and games have been a bit of a tough combo, but has Nintendo finally hit the nail on the head with Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch? If you are looking for a fun way to burn some calories, this is definitely a good place to start.
Huge Apple VR headset leak reveals two 8K displays, $3,000 price tag
A new report from 'The Information' states that Apple's rumored VR headset will cost $3,000 and feature two 8K displays.
iOS parental controls blocking the word 'Asian' in searches
A new report seems to suggest that Apple's iOS parental controls to Limit Adult Websites are blocking searches with the word 'Asian' in them, including searches for food and countries.
What are some of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+?
Check out our favorite choices for rowing machines to use with Apple Fitness+. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced rower, we have choices for you.