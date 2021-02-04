Apple needs to make these multi-colored Apple Watch Braided Solo Loops

Sometimes you don't know what you want until you see it and right now I'm absolutely in need of a multi-colored Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop. And it's all thanks to one simple tweet.

Shared by @BasicAppleGuy, this concept shows two different Braided Solo Loops that feature multiple colors on one band – something Apple hasn't done before. At least, not yet. Fingers and toes crossed for that to change sooner rather than later!

Check it out.

If Apple ever releases multi-coloured Braided Solo Loops for the Apple Watch, I’m screwed. 💸 💸 💸 pic.twitter.com/w9IwNC65cL — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) February 4, 2021

Apple's Braided Solo Loops sell for $99 apiece and are great additions to any band collection. Apple tends to release new colors for new seasons so it's possible that we will at least see a new range soon. Whether any of the new offerings will be the fire that these concepts are, who knows.

But just like this Twitter user, I'm going to need more money real fast if anything like this ships!

Here's how Apple describes the Braided Solo Loop: