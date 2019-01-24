Good news — literally! — for everyone in the Great Snowy North:
From the iOS 12.2 beta 1 release notes:
Apple News will be available in Canada with iOS 12.2, and is now available for Canadian users on the developer beta. Apple News in Canada supports both English and French. Readers can access a bilingual experience when they follow a channel in a second language.
Note: Publications in the beta do not reflect all content that will be available. Top Stories and Digests are not updated as frequently as they will be in the shipping product.
Apple acquired the magazine subscription service and app, Texture, last year. Rogers, one of the big three Canadian carriers, was a partner in Texture.
Interesting.