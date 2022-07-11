One thing that makes iPhone and iPad special is the Messages app. Aside from the "blue chat bubbles" that are all the rage with the kids, you can trigger fun effects on iMessages you send. That includes effects for iPhones or iPad that make text bubbles slam, loud, gentle, or invisible or turn the whole screen into balloons, confetti, lasers, fireworks, or shooting stars. Here's how to spruce up your iMessage on the best iPhones and best iPads, including the iPhone 13 Pro.

How do I add bubble effects to my iMessages? Enter the message you want to send. Long press on the Send button (looks like an upward pointing arrow). Select the Bubble tab at the top if it's not already selected. Tap on the effect you want to apply: Slam, Loud, Gentle, or Invisible Ink. Tap the Send button to the right of your chosen effect (it looks like an upward pointing arrow). How do I cancel a bubble effect in Messages?

If you change your mind about sending a bubble effect, tap the Cancel button at the bottom of the effects list (it looks like an X). What do bubble effects do in Messages? Slam: Stamps the bubble down and makes the entire screen ripple.

Stamps the bubble down and makes the entire screen ripple. Loud: Sends a giant bubble that shakes before settling down into place.

Sends a giant bubble that shakes before settling down into place. Gentle: Sends a tiny bubble that meekly slips into place.

Sends a tiny bubble that meekly slips into place. Invisible ink: Covers the bubble in animated noise and blur until you swipe it out of the way. How do I add screen effects to my iMessages? You can also send a screen effect from the Messages app or the new interactive notifications, even from the lock screen! Enter the message you want to send. Long press on the Send button (looks like an upward pointing arrow). Select the Screen tab at the top if it's not already selected. Swipe from right to left to switch between the effects you want to apply: balloons, confetti, lasers, fireworks, or shooting stars. Tap the Send button to the right of your message (it looks like an upward pointing arrow). How do I cancel a screen effect in Messages?