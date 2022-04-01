You can now grab some decent savings on the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro directly from Apple itself.

Apple is now selling the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models on its Certified Refurbished store, the company's store that contains used Apple products that have been meticulously refurbished and sold in like-new condition.

There are a number of model, color, and storage options on the store now but here are some examples:

Refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Pro Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 14‑Core GPU - Space Gray: $1,799.00 (Was $1,999.00, Save $200.00)

Refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Pro Chip with 10‑Core CPU and 16‑Core GPU - Silver: $2,429.00 (Was $2,699.00, Save $270.00)

Refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Max Chip with 10‑Core CPU and 32‑Core GPU - Space Gray: $3,149.00 (Was $3,499.00, Save $350.00)

Apple's refurbished products are available to order now, with shipping times as soon as two days with express shipping. if you don't want to pay $8.00 for express shipping, regular shipping is also available for free. You can also choose your local Apple Store as the place for pickup.

Customers who take advantage of Apple's Certified Refurbished program get a "like new" device with AppleCare with savings of up to 15% on the purchase.

You will receive a "like new" device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

