What you need to know
- Apple is now the #1 desktop PC maker in Japan.
- The company jumped from 4th to 1st after the release of the M1 Mac mini.
Reported by AppleInsider, Apple has become the most popular maker of desktop computers in Japan after launching the new M1 Mac mini in the country two weeks ago. Before the launch, Apple was in forth place behind Lenovo.
That's according to new data from Japanese analysis firm BCN Retail, which aggregated the sales data of mass retailers and online stores in the country. In the period between August 1 and November 3, Apple held a 15% share of the desktop PC market in Japan and was fighting for third place with Lenovo.
After the launch of the M1 Mac mini, Apple increased its market share in the market from 15% to 27.1% in two weeks.
With the launch of the first Apple Silicon Mac mini on November 17, BCN Retail tracked a surge in Apple computer sales that resulted in the Cupertino tech giant taking the number one spot by sales volume. BCN Retail reports that Apple now has 27.1% of the market, increasing 14.4% percentage points in a single week.
The new Mac mini comes packed with the M1 processor, the first Apple silicon chip to come to the Mac. The new processor has enabled enourmous performance boosts over its Intel predecessors while also offering much better power efficiancy.
It features an eight-core CPU that offers up to 3x faster performance, eight-core GPU that brings 5x faster performance, and the Neural Engine which enables 15x faster machine learning. It also features Apple's new unified-memory architecture, which brings faster performance while also requiring less power.
Apple picks up a $12 million fine over claims of iPhone water resistance
Apple is in the dog house in Italy after it picked up a fine over the way it advertises iPhones and their water resistance.
Get the Aviary Twitter app for just $1.99, today only!
You haven't lived until you've used a third-party Twitter app like Aviary. You want to live, don't you?
Apple's Cyber Monday iPhone SE sale essentially makes the price $290
The iPhone SE is already an incredible price, even without any discounts, but with Apple's Black Friday sale, you can get one for a song.
All the Nintendo Switch accessories for Animal Crossing fans
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally out on Nintendo Switch. Go all out with your Animal Crossing love with these adorable-themed accessories.