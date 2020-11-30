Reported by AppleInsider, Apple has become the most popular maker of desktop computers in Japan after launching the new M1 Mac mini in the country two weeks ago. Before the launch, Apple was in forth place behind Lenovo.

That's according to new data from Japanese analysis firm BCN Retail, which aggregated the sales data of mass retailers and online stores in the country. In the period between August 1 and November 3, Apple held a 15% share of the desktop PC market in Japan and was fighting for third place with Lenovo.

After the launch of the M1 Mac mini, Apple increased its market share in the market from 15% to 27.1% in two weeks.