What you need to know
- Apple is going to start offering better Face ID repairs to customers.
- Soon Genius Bars and Authorized repair outlets will be able to replace Face ID as an individual unit.
- Until now, it required the whole iPhone to be replaced.
A new report says Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to offer Face ID repairs that don't require your whole device to be replaced.
From MacRumors:
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to repair Face ID on the iPhone XS and newer without having to replace the whole device, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source.
Apple is reportedly providing access to a new TrueDepth Camera service part that features all of the Face ID and front-facing camera modules required to replace the part as a whole, allowing technicians to fix the part on the same unit, rather than just replacing a customer's device with a new one, which is more costly and can sometimes take longer if the part isn't in stock.
According to the report, Apple is happy the move will cut the number of whole-unit replacements needed for iPhone repairs. The service will be available for the iPhone XS and later.
Last year Apple announced a new self service repair program for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, that will allow customers who feel comfortable to carry out their own repairs using genuine Apple parts and tools. Apple is also planning to add its M1 Macs to the program later this year.
Sony makes it easier to share PS5 screenshots, videos using its iPhone app
Sony is finally making it easier for people to share their PS5 screenshots and video captures to social media including Twitter and Facebook.
Apple has released the fourth public beta of macOS Monterey 12.3
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Clear your Mac's desktop of apps and reopen them when needed with Later
Need to clear your desktop in a flash but don't want to lose where all of your windows were? You need Later, a new macOS app that's available to download today.
Keep your iPhone 13 mini pristine with a great case
Apple's smallest iPhone is back for a new year. The iPhone 13 mini is beautiful and looks even better when surrounded by a protective case. Here are our favorites.