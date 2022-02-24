A new report says Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to offer Face ID repairs that don't require your whole device to be replaced.

From MacRumors:

Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to repair Face ID on the iPhone XS and newer without having to replace the whole device, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source.

Apple is reportedly providing access to a new TrueDepth Camera service part that features all of the Face ID and front-facing camera modules required to replace the part as a whole, allowing technicians to fix the part on the same unit, rather than just replacing a customer's device with a new one, which is more costly and can sometimes take longer if the part isn't in stock.

According to the report, Apple is happy the move will cut the number of whole-unit replacements needed for iPhone repairs. The service will be available for the iPhone XS and later.

Last year Apple announced a new self service repair program for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, that will allow customers who feel comfortable to carry out their own repairs using genuine Apple parts and tools. Apple is also planning to add its M1 Macs to the program later this year.