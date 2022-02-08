Back at WWDC21, Apple announced a huge feature for the Wallet app on iPhone: support for IDs. Specifically, Apple revealed that it would add support for state and driver's licenses in the United States.

While the company said that the first place to support digital driver's licenses through the Wallet app would be the TSA, it also requires that each state adopt support for the feature. As spotted by MacRumors, the latest developer beta of iOS 15.4 includes new language that states "Find out when your driver's license or state ID is ready to use and get important updates about your ID."

In the meantime, Apple continues to prepare for the feature's impending launch. In the second beta of iOS 15.4 seeded today, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser uncovered a new line of code in the Wallet app that states "Find out when your driver's license or state ID is ready to use and get important updates about your ID."

Per the language, it sounds like Apple is working on a feature that will allow Wallet app users to sign up and get notified when digital driver's license support launches in their state. This would be a great feature as, otherwise, users would have to continue to try adding their ID to the app and wait until it actually worked one day.

Apple says that the first state to support the feature will be rolling things out in "early 2022," so it is likely that the feature will begin rolling out when iOS 15.4 launches to the public.