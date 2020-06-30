A court in Austria has ruled that Apple must provide a relative with access to the iCloud account of a deceased person.

According to reports, Apple was sued in Dornbirn District court. Attorney Stefan Denifl appealed to a ruling from the German Federal Court of Justice, which stated that personal internet content was to be considered part of a person's inheritance. According to Kleine Zeitung

According to a final judgment by the district court in Dornbirn, Apple has to provide an heiress with the access data for a deceased person's user account and iCloud. Attorney Stefan Denifl, who brought the lawsuit, sees it as a precedent in a mailing that could help other Austrian heirs to access Apple products and thus memorabilia.

Apple has reportedly acknowledged the judgment of the court and has agreed to reset the password of the deceased so that the information can be accessed by relatives. According to the report: