Apple is to pay $1,000 to a customer in Brazil who sued the company because their iPhone didn't come with a charger in the box.

From Tecmundo:

According to Article 39 of the Consumer Code (CDC), "married selling" is an abusive practice and prohibited in Brazil, so it is not allowed to sell cell phone and charger separately. That's why Apple is being convicted after selling an iPhone model and charger separately to a consumer in the city of Goiânia. According to the result issued by Judge Vanderlei Caires Pinheiro, the 6th Civil Court of Goiânia, Apple must indemnify the consumer in R $ 5 thousand for carrying out the "married sale" of the company's devices.

A judge said that Apple's decision to remove the charger from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 packaging was "the sale married by concealment or 'inside out', abusive and illegal commercial practice, in accordance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Code."

Apple, in its defense, had stated that it was clear the iPhone did not come with a charger and that it had removed the charger for environmental reasons. Apple says the decision to remove the charger from the iPhone 12 saves it 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, around 10% of Apple's annual footprint.

Apple has already been fined by authorities in Brazil over the issue.