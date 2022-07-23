iPhone 12 Pro refurbished stock returns ahead of iPhone 14

For the first time in several months, you can now buy a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro directly from Apple, with prices starting from just $759 ahead of the expected iPhone 14 launch later this year.

The welcome restock, noted by MacRumors, means you can now buy an iPhone 12 Pro refurbished from Apple in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB in all four color options, with delivery available for early next week and in-store pickup.

The refurbished discount makes for savings of up to $180 on an unlocked iPhone.

Buy refurbished?

If you want to buy an iPhone straight from Apple but don't want to pay through the nose for Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13, or even an iPhone 12, then picking up a refurbished version is a great way to save a bit of money.

Every refurbished iPhone comes with a new battery and outer shell (so you basically get a new iPhone anyway), a one-year warranty, free delivery and returns, and more.

Each iPhone undergoes functional testing, gets genuine Apple replacement parts where needed, and a thorough cleaning. It will also come with iOS 15 and support for iOS 16 when that arrives later this year. Oh, and you all get a brand new box with all the necessary accessories and cables. Just remember, the iPhone 12 doesn't come with a charging brick.

The refurbished market is a great option for people who don't need Apple's latest and greatest iPhone. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is yet to arrive on Apple refurbished.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 Pro in October of 2020, slightly delayed because of the impact of the pandemic on its supply chain. It was the first iPhone to adopt 5G and runs on the iPhone A14 Bionic chip. It also supports Apple ProRAW with major camera upgrades and a new design over the iPhone 11.