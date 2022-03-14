What you need to know
- Apple has added the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to its Certified Refurbished store.
- Customers can save as much as $180 by choosing to buy a refurbished phone.
You can now grab some decent savings on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro directly from Apple itself.
Apple is now selling the new iPhone 12 lineup on its Certified Refurbished store, the company's store that contains used Apple products that have been meticulously refurbished and sold in like-new condition.
There are a ton of model, color, and storage options on the store now but here are some examples:
- Refurbished iPhone 12 64GB - Black (Unlocked): $619.00 (Was $729.00, Save $110.00)
- Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro 128GB - Gold (Unlocked): $759.00 (Was $899.00, Save $140.00)
- Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro 512GB - Pacific Blue (Unlocked): $1,019.00 (Was $1,199.00, Save $180.00)
Apple's refurbished products are available to order now, with shipping times as soon as two days with express shipping. if you don't want to shell out the $8.00 for express shipping, regular shipping will get you the product in as soon as a few days. You can even get some models shipped to your local Apple Store for pickup.
Apple's Certified Refurbished program is one of the company's best-kept secrets in the used device industry. Customers who take advantage of the program get a "like new" device with AppleCare with savings of up to 15% on the purchase.
You will receive a "like new" device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.
Of, course, if you're looking for the latest and greatest, you'll want to take a look at the iPhone 13 lineup instead.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
