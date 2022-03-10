Henry Ford once said you could purchase a Model T in any color as long as it was black. Generations later, the same lack of choice greeted anyone looking to score one of the first iPhones. Circa 2007-2009, you either bought the current model or waited until a new one was announced.

Apple in 2022 offers many more choices, of course, starting with the recently introduced iPhone SE (2022) and extending to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone SE (2022) seems like the way to go for those with a small budget. Starting at $429 for the 64GB option, it's the least expensive iPhone you'll find through Apple on its online store. And yet, in your search for the best iPhone, you might want to factor in more than price.

iPhone SE (2022) vs. iPhone 12

What's your trade-in?

Whether through Apple or a third-party, you have plenty of options when it comes to trading in an older iPhone for something new. For example, Apple is currently offering up to $650 on various iPhone models going back to the iPhone 8.

Let's be conservative and assume you can only get $150 for your trade-in. That puts you within striking distance of both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, both still being offered after first being announced in 2020.

Look for discounts on older models

Don't have a trade-in? You can still find steep discounts on older flagship iPhones that, once again, would push the price near or below that of the latest iPhone SE. Once again, we're talking about the Phone 12 or iPhone 12 mini here, but there are also discounts occasionally now on the iPhone 13 series — although probably not enough to match the price of the iPhone SE (2022).

Why shouldn't I buy the iPhone SE (2022)?

There's nothing inherently wrong with the iPhone SE (2022). If you're a fan of Touch ID and want a 4.7-inch display, it's the only choice available. However, if you want to stretch your budget, you might find the better option is to go with the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini.

Let's look at six key elements and see which iPhone comes out on top.