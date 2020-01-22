What you need to know
- Wistron assembles iPhones for Apple.
- It already had two factories India.
- The new plant will use local people for its management positions.
Apple partner Wistron has brought a third iPhone plan online in India, according to a DigiTimes report.
Wistron reportedly plans to start ramping up output in the country, with smartphones being part of that. The company already builds iPhone 6s and iPhone SE phones for the local markets, with the third plant to pick up additional production.
The third plant, located in Narasapura, will also undertake the production of iPhone devices initially, boosting Wistron's overall production capacity significantly in India, said the observers.
With Apple rumored to have an iPhone 9 announcement weeks away, it's possible that too could see production in the country although that's nothing beyond speculation. Foxconn currently builds Apple's iPhone XR in India as well.
The bringing online of the new plant reportedly happened more quickly than usual thanks to the efforts of a local team, with a trial having been run successfully in late 2019. Company chairman Simon Lin also says that locals will fill management positions at the new plant, too.
The construction of the third plant has been fast, thanks to collaborative efforts of local team, Lin said, adding that local talents will fulfill the jobs from the top- to mid-tier management at the plant.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
President Trump at Davos: Apple has keys to the criminal mind!
Speaking to CNBC at Davos in Switzerland, President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance that Apple could and should do more to assist the government when it comes to encryption.
EA is pulling Tetris from the App Store because reasons
EA has confirmed that Tetris is being removed from the App Store. And you won't be able to play it after April, either.
Kids swap AirPods and use text-to-speech to "talk" in class
Ever wanted to feel old? See how these kids are using AirPods to avoid being caught "talking" to each other during class.
These Fitbit trackers have a masculine touch
Men like to exercise a certain way (just as women do) and there may be certain aspects of fitness that men like to track more than others. If you're looking for a Fitbit or looking for one to buy your guy, then these are your best choices!