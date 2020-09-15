Today at its September event, Apple announced a partnership with the government of Singapore to help citizens of the country stay healthy using the Apple Watch. The LimiHealth initiative is a personalized program that will encourage healthy activity and behaviors, a first of its kind program.

The government of Singapore and Apple today announced their partnership on the health initiative LumiHealth, a personalized program to encourage healthy activity and behaviors using Apple Watch. The first-of-its-kind program was designed by Singapore's Health Promotion Board in conjunction with Apple as part of the country's Smart Nation initiative, a national effort to leverage technology to deliver benefits to its citizens and businesses. Created in collaboration with a team of physicians and public health experts, LumiHealth uses technology and behavioral insights to encourage Singaporeans to keep healthy and complete wellness challenges through their Apple Watch and iPhone. The LumiHealth app, designed with user privacy and security at its core, is available in the App Store for pre-order now, and the two-year program will be offered from late October 2020.

Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, says that the partnership will not only help the country keep its own citizens healthy, but the insights gained will help even more people globally.

"Even as all of us around the world are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, we must keep investing in our future. And there is no better investment than in our own personal health. This partnership between Singapore and Apple will enable Singaporeans to lead healthier lives, but equally important, it will contribute valuable insights to improving the health of people all over the world."

Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, says that the company is excited to be launching this new kind of partnership with the country.