What you need to know
- Apple has partnered with the Singapore government for a new health initiative.
- The LumiHealth app and Apple Watch will work together to help citizens stay healthy.
- Users can earn rewards to help offset the cost of their Apple Watch.
Today at its September event, Apple announced a partnership with the government of Singapore to help citizens of the country stay healthy using the Apple Watch. The LimiHealth initiative is a personalized program that will encourage healthy activity and behaviors, a first of its kind program.
The government of Singapore and Apple today announced their partnership on the health initiative LumiHealth, a personalized program to encourage healthy activity and behaviors using Apple Watch. The first-of-its-kind program was designed by Singapore's Health Promotion Board in conjunction with Apple as part of the country's Smart Nation initiative, a national effort to leverage technology to deliver benefits to its citizens and businesses. Created in collaboration with a team of physicians and public health experts, LumiHealth uses technology and behavioral insights to encourage Singaporeans to keep healthy and complete wellness challenges through their Apple Watch and iPhone. The LumiHealth app, designed with user privacy and security at its core, is available in the App Store for pre-order now, and the two-year program will be offered from late October 2020.
Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, says that the partnership will not only help the country keep its own citizens healthy, but the insights gained will help even more people globally.
"Even as all of us around the world are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, we must keep investing in our future. And there is no better investment than in our own personal health. This partnership between Singapore and Apple will enable Singaporeans to lead healthier lives, but equally important, it will contribute valuable insights to improving the health of people all over the world."
Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, says that the company is excited to be launching this new kind of partnership with the country.
"Singapore has one of the world's leading healthcare systems, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to incorporate Apple Watch and LumiHealth into their holistic approach to well-being. Apple Watch has already helped millions of our customers manage their activity levels to improve their health, and we look forward to applying our expertise here in the same privacy-friendly way that distinguishes all Apple products and services."
The LumiHealth app will put users in the role of an intergalactic explorer who must complete activity and other challenges. The users can actually earn rewards when completing challenges to help offset the cost of their Apple Watch.
LumiHealth harnesses the power of Apple Watch to encourage and empower Singaporeans and residents to adopt healthy habits through personalized reminders, programs, activity coaching, and incentives. Within the app, users travel through worlds with a friendly intergalactic explorer who guides them through tasks that are personalized based on their age, gender, and weight. They include weekly activity goals that can be met through not just walking, but also swimming, yoga, and other activities. LumiHealth also reminds users to go for health screenings and immunizations, and participate in wellness challenges that aim to improve sleep habits and mindfulness as well as encourage better food choices. By completing these goals and challenges, users help the intergalactic explorer get back home, all while being able to earn rewards worth up to S$380 over the two-year duration of the program. An Apple Watch is necessary to participate, as is downloading the LumiHealth app from the App Store.
Users in Singapore can download the LumiHealth app from the App Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
