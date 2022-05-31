Screenshot 2022 05 31Source: USPTO

  • Apple has patented an Apple Watch with a camera.
  • It suggests the company is adding one to a future Apple Watch.
  • The patent features a camera housed in the body of the watch or even the digital crown.

A new Apple patent published today reveals the company is considering ways to put a camera in the Apple Watch.

The patent is titled Watch having a camera and reveals pretty much just that, the abstract states:

A watch having a camera is disclosed. The watch can include a housing having a front side, a back side, and an attachment interface configured to couple to a watch band. A camera can be mounted to the housing and configured to capture a picture of a scene through the back side of the housing. A display can be visible through the front side of the housing and configured to display the picture.

The description says that in some cases, this patent could pertain to a camera housed inside the digital crown of the Apple Watch, which has been a staple of its Best Apple Watches since they were first introduced:

The following disclosure relates to a watch having a camera. According to some embodiments, a watch can include a rotatable dial, such as a rotatable crown used for digital inputs. A camera can be included in the assembly to allow for images to be captured through an aperture extending through the dial. A lens can be integrated within the aperture and/or behind the aperture of the dial to focus an image of a scene. An image sensor disposed behind the aperture can further be configured to detect the movement of a marking on the dial to allow the image sensor to function both as a camera for capturing pictures of a scene, and as a sensor that detects rotation of the dial for sensing rotational inputs. Accordingly, a camera can be integrated in a relatively compact watch housing package, and the multi-purposed functionality of the camera image sensor can avoid a need for a separate sensing component on the dial.

Other options include a housing within the watch itself that could have a quick-release function so it can be easily removed for taking photos to stop your wrist from blocking the picture. Currently devices like the Apple Watch Series 7 only support Camera Remote for use as a timer and viewfinder when taking photos on your iPhone, this patent reveals that one day your Watch might be capable of taking photos all by itself.

