A patent published today has revealed that Apple is exploring ways to revolutionize HomeKit by creating power outlets that would allow users to control individual socks in their homes. The patent, titled "Modular Wall Unit System" was picked up by AppleInsider, and it reveals how improved tech could mean that a home automation system such as HomeKit could decipher where exactly in a building a user might be, so as to activate certain appliances or systems on a room-by-room basis (e.g. You could start your kettle boiling just by walking into the kitchen).

The patent features designs for wall outlets that could be controlled remotely, but could also communicate with other similar modules in the same system, sending data between them.

The outlets would also have self-orientation, magnetometers to act as a compass and an accelerometer. All of this would mean that a central system could determine a plan, knowing where each outlet would be in relation to all of the other outlets.