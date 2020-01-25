What you need to know Apple has patented a stunning new iMac design made from a single piece of glass.

The single, glass body would feature an embedded display and would set on a "wedge" housing the Mac's components.

It could also work as a docking station for a laptop.

A stunning new apple patent has revealed how it could one day create an iMac from a single piece of curved glass. The patent is titled "electronic device with glass housing member" and its abstract states: An electronic device may include a glass housing member that includes an upper portion defining a display area, a lower portion defining an input area, and a transition portion joining the upper portion and the lower portion and defining a continuous, curved surface between the upper portion and the lower portion. The electronic device may include a display coupled to the glass housing member and configured to provide a visual output at the display area. The electronic device may include an input device coupled to the glass housing member and configured to detect inputs at the input area. The electronic device may include a support structure coupled to the glass housing member and configured to support the computing device.