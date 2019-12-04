What you need to know
- Swedbank customers in Sweden can now use Apple Pay.
- Both Mastercard and Maestro cards are supported.
- Swedbank has 4.1 million customers, and Apple Pay has been available in Sweden since 2017.
Swedbank customers in Sweden can now use Apple Pay with their Maestro and Mastercards, now that the bank supports Apple Pay.
As reported by MacRumors, both Maestro and Mastercards from Swedbank can now be added to Apple Wallet and used with Apple Pay on any compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, as well as select apps and websites. The Swedbank website states that in order to add your Swedbank Card to Apple Pay, you need to add it to your Apple Wallet and then verify it in Swedbank's own wallet app, or in the Savings Bank Wallet.
The news will be welcomed by Swedbanks 4.1 million customers, mainly because Apple Pay has been available in Sweden since 2017. Banks that already support Apple Pay in Sweden are as follows:
- American Express
- Danske Bank
- Edenred (Ticket Restaurant cards)
- Klarna
- Komplett Bank
- Monese
- N26
- Nordea
- Revolut
- Sodexo
- ST1
According to the report, Swedbank's Head of Digital Banking, Lotta Lovén said:
"We want to be able to provide our customers a good range of digital and mobile services and Apple Pay is a sought-after service among our customers. We are pleased to now be able to broaden our mobile payment offer with yet another secure and smart alternative, which will provide lots of added value for our customers".
You can see the full list of countries where Apple Pay is available over on Apple's Website, within each continent you can also see a specific list of all the banks in a particular country which support the service for a thorough breakdown.
