Swedbank customers in Sweden can now use Apple Pay with their Maestro and Mastercards, now that the bank supports Apple Pay.

As reported by MacRumors, both Maestro and Mastercards from Swedbank can now be added to Apple Wallet and used with Apple Pay on any compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, as well as select apps and websites. The Swedbank website states that in order to add your Swedbank Card to Apple Pay, you need to add it to your Apple Wallet and then verify it in Swedbank's own wallet app, or in the Savings Bank Wallet.

The news will be welcomed by Swedbanks 4.1 million customers, mainly because Apple Pay has been available in Sweden since 2017. Banks that already support Apple Pay in Sweden are as follows:

American Express

Danske Bank

Edenred (Ticket Restaurant cards)

Klarna

Komplett Bank

Monese

N26

Nordea

Revolut

Sodexo

ST1

According to the report, Swedbank's Head of Digital Banking, Lotta Lovén said: