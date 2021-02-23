Apple Pay comes to Mexico

What you need to know
- Apple Pay appears to be rolling out in Mexico.
- At least one bank confirmed a February 23 launch date.
Apple appears to be rolling out Apple Pay in Mexico, with at least one bank confirming February 23 as a launch date.
From Citibanamex on Twitter:
Hello, good day Indie Life, on February 23, 2021 Apple Pay will be released in Mexico, this will allow you to add Citibanamex Mastercard Credit and Debit Cards on iOS devices such as iPhone or Apple Watch to make purchases easily, safely and without contact.
According to multiple reports, Citibanamex and Banorte, two of the country's biggest banks, are first on the list of confirmed supported outlets, with more likely to be announced. Apple has not updated its list of countries that support Apple Pay to include Mexico, and the Apple Pay Mexico website still states 'Available in 2021'.
Users in Mexico are already starting to take advantage of the feature after years of waiting:
Other banks and retailers are expected to follow support, from a December report:
Apple seems to finally be preparing to officially launch Apple Pay in Mexico. A recent video has highlighted the first banks and retailers that will support the payment option and Apple's official website in the country says the service is coming "very soon" to customers.
As discovered by a user on Twitter, the first banks in the country to support Apple Pay seem to be Banco, Inbursa, and CitiBanamex. Retailers include The Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Domino's, and more.
