Apple Pay comes to Mexico

Apple appears to be rolling out Apple Pay in Mexico, with at least one bank confirming February 23 as a launch date.

From Citibanamex on Twitter:

Hello, good day Indie Life, on February 23, 2021 Apple Pay will be released in Mexico, this will allow you to add Citibanamex Mastercard Credit and Debit Cards on iOS devices such as iPhone or Apple Watch to make purchases easily, safely and without contact.

Hola buen día Indie Life, el día 23 de febrero del 2021 se liberará en México Apple Pay, esta permitirá agregar Tarjetas de Crédito y Débito Citibanamex Mastercard en dispositivos iOS como iPhone o Apple Watch para realizar compras de forma fácil, segura y sin contacto.

According to multiple reports, Citibanamex and Banorte, two of the country's biggest banks, are first on the list of confirmed supported outlets, with more likely to be announced. Apple has not updated its list of countries that support Apple Pay to include Mexico, and the Apple Pay Mexico website still states 'Available in 2021'.

Users in Mexico are already starting to take advantage of the feature after years of waiting:

Other banks and retailers are expected to follow support, from a December report: