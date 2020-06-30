Apple Pay is now live in Serbia, with Mastercard support bringing the service to ProCredit and VISA support for Raiffeisen customers.

As reported by MacRumors:

Apple Pay is launching in Serbia today, according to tipsters who got in touch with MacRumors. ProCredit bank is launching ‌Apple Pay‌ in the country as of June 30, according to Mastercard's Serbian website. Raiffeisen bank is also believed to be coming on board with support for Apple's digital payment method.

Twitter users have noted support for ProCredit Bank Mastercards, as well as Raiffeisen bank debit cards too. In a Tweet Mastercard Serbia noted:

As of today, Mastercard users of ProCredit Bank in Serbia have the opportunity to use Apple Pay - a secure, contactless payment method that we have been looking forward to.

A press release stated:

As of June 30, 2020, Mastercard Serbia has enabled its customers who are clients of ProCredit Bank to use Apple Pay in their daily purchases. It is a more secure, payment method that protects data, helps users avoid giving their payment card to vendors at the checkout, touching the POS terminal when entering the PIN code and exchanging cash, using the iPhone's capacity to secure each transaction.

Mastercard's director of Markets for Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina Jelena Ristic said:

"Users' interest in the arrival of Apple Pay in Serbia has been great in previous years, so the decision of Apple Pay to come to our market is extremely important for the further popularization of non-cash payments. Banks in the Serbian market recognize this service as one of the keys to keeping pace with the latest trends that customers are looking for, while security, ease of payment and impeccable user experience are in the first place when choosing Apple Pay. It is important to point out that in the current situation caused by the pandemic, Apple Pay, together with other contactless payment methods, provides additional security to users who need to spend as little time as possible at physical points of sale and with as little contact as possible. "

Raiffeisen Bank customers can use VISA debit and credit cards except for Virtuon cards.