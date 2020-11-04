What you need to know
- Apple Pay is coming to Israel.
- Isracard is one of the country's leading credit card companies.
- Support should arrive before the end of the year.
Apple has signed a deal with Isracard, a credit card company in Israel. The deal, covering the next four years, will see Isracard gain support for Apple Pay for the first time.
According to reports by Ynet and MacRumors, Apple has been in negotiations to bring Apple Pay to Israel for almost a year now and there is finally movement on that front. Isracard users should be able to enjoy Apple Pay contactless payments before the year comes to a close.
Apple has been in negotiations with financial institutions in the Middle East to bring Apple Pay to Israel since February. Apple routinely takes commission from national banking institutions in return for access to Apple Pay, and it appears that Isracard is the first credit card company in the country to formulate an agreement with Apple.
With support for Apple Pay users will be able to make contactless payments using their iPhone and Apple Watch, while iPad and Mac support will also be available for on-device purchases. At a time where contactless payments are on the rise for obvious reasons the addition of Apple Pay is something that will surely be welcomed by everyone.
Bank of Ireland now supports Apple Pay on iPhone and Apple Watch
Anyone banking with Bank of Ireland can now set up Apple Pay on their iPhone and Apple Watch.
Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger is coming soon if this certification is correct
Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger was announced last month but with no expected ship date. That sounds worryingly AirPower-like, but it looks like this thing is real. And coming soon.
Apple posts placeholder video for November 10 event on YouTube
You can now sign up to be reminded when Apple's "One More Thing" event goes live on November 10 at 10:00 AM PST.
Smart and beautiful HomeKit light fixtures for the perfect look
Smart light bulbs are a great way to make things more convenient, however if you are going to make the investment, then why not go all-in and replace your entire light fixture? Upgrade your home's looks and lighting with the best HomeKit fixtures around.