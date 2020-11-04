Apple has signed a deal with Isracard, a credit card company in Israel. The deal, covering the next four years, will see Isracard gain support for Apple Pay for the first time.

According to reports by Ynet and MacRumors, Apple has been in negotiations to bring Apple Pay to Israel for almost a year now and there is finally movement on that front. Isracard users should be able to enjoy Apple Pay contactless payments before the year comes to a close.