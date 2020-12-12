Reported by MacRumors , the Apple Pay website in Mexico has been updated with a new banner under the headline that reads "Disponible en el 2021," or "Available in 2021."

While it recently appeared that a launch of Apple Pay in Mexico was imminent, Apple has updated its Apple Pay page in the country to say that the service will not launch until 2021.

At the beginning of December, it was reported that the service could be seeing an imminent release. Code found in the Mexico Apple Pay site had revealed some of the first banks and retailers that will be supporting the payment platform when it launches.

There was also a video recently published on Twitter highlighting code on the Mexican Apple Pay landing page that revealed some of the first banks to support the feature. These include Banregio, Hey Banco, Inbursa, and CitiBanamex. Twitter user urielarcia also mentions some of the initial retailers to accept Apple Pay at launch in Mexico including The Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Domino's, and more.

