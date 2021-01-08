Paying with Apple PaySource: Pexels

What you need to know

  • Two banks in South Africa might be getting Apple Pay support sooner rather than later.

Apple Pay isn't currently available in South Africa, but that might be about to change after a number of people started to spot new terms and conditions relating to both the Nedbank and Discovery Bank.

As Macrumors reports, it seems that some users have noticed that they can change their location to the United States to trigger an updated terms and conditions page, complete with reference to South African banks for the first time.

Apple Pay South Africa Terms ConditionsSource: MacRumors

Over the last few days, several MacRumors readers have alerted us to Apple Pay terms and conditions for some South African banks beginning to appear in the Wallet app on iPhone after changing the device's region to the United States. At launch, it appears that participating banks will include Nedbank and Discovery Bank.

Apple hasn't yet confirmed that South Africa is coming online so there's no indication exactly when support will be added. It's also possible more banks will add support for Apple Pay before the feature goes live in the country.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Apple Pay offers users the chance to pay for goods via contactless methods using their iPhone and Apple Watch. Online purchases can also be made as well with both Macs and iPad getting on on the act there.