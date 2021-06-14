What you need to know
- Apple is encouraging Apple Pay users to shop Black-owned businesses on Juneteenth.
- The company has highlighted a number of businesses for customers to shop.
Apple is encouraging Apple Pay users to shop Black-owned businesses on Juneteenth.
Juneteenth, which celebrates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States, occurs on June 19. Apple has emailed Apple Pay users to highlight a number of Black-owned businesses that customers can shop at while using the digital payment service.
The following businesses are being highlighted by Apple Each one supports Apple Pay directly through their website:
- Brooklyn Tea: Loose-leaf tea and free expert tea education from a brand making global tea culture more accessible
- Joie in Life: Activewear brand seeking to help women find their joy and motivation in fitness, health, and life
- Karen Jai Home: Los Angeles–based boutique offering luxe home accessories for the design-obsessed
- Plant Economy: Detroit-based brand offering plant products that encourage wellness and prosperity
- Red Bay Coffee: Small-batch coffee brand striving to include those who have been traditionally left out of the specialty coffee industry
- We Celebrate Black: Party supplies especially designed to celebrate Juneteenth, highlighting the exuberance and flair of Black culture
The company is also highlighting Anthony and Janique, founders of EatOkra.
"For us, food has always been at the centerpiece of our fellowship, so we celebrate Juneteenth through food, family, and gathering. This year, we'll be visiting a local Black-owned restaurant and having dinner with our one-year-old daughter."
The network of chefs and experts have put together a collection of guides on Apple Maps that also support Apple Pay. Some of the cities featured in the guides include Philadelphia, New York, Nashville, and Atlanta.
Apple is also celebrating Black Music Month and Juneteenth on Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music.
