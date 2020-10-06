Apple Pay Express Transit is now supported by Japenese smart payment system PASMO according to an announcement that was picked up by the folk at MacRumors.

Now, for the first time, people using the payment system can use their iPhone and Apple Watch to make contactless payments. The addition of Express Transit is the icing on the cake, with no authentication required for the payment to be made. It also ensures payments can be made even when a device's battery is depleted, too.

PASMO is apparently interoperable with Suica, a similar transit system in the region that has already supported both of Apple's payment systems for a number of years.

