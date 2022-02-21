France's Île-de-France will be able to take advantage of Apple Pay Express Transit for Navigo cards and more by 2023, according to a new report.

French blog iGeneration notes that the Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM), the regional authority in charge of transport, has confirmed that support is on the way after an agreement was made with Apple. That agreement will see support for Apple Pay Express Transit arrive next year, with a further expansion into 2024.

A test phase will begin this year with both iPhone and Apple Watch set to be supported.

Via machine translation:

A test phase will take place this year with compatible iPhone and Apple Watch. These devices will be able to replace plastic cards distributed by IDFM, such as Navigo passes, and Comutitres. By 2024, all tickets can be purchased directly with Apple Pay and integrated into the Cards app (ex-Wallet), reports Le Parisien. Gantry validation will be done using the devices' NFC chip, without the need to validate the operation with Touch ID or Face ID - this is what Apple calls Express mode.

Support for adding credit to the Navigo pass has already been in place for some time but the next step is being able to use iPhones and Apple Watches to make payments instead of the cards themselves — something that is now much closer than it has ever been.

Apple Pay Express Transit is one of the best iPhone features that too many people aren't familiar with. The feature allows people to make transit payments without the need to authenticate via Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode. The iPhone and Apple Watch don't need to be powered on for Apple Pay Express Transit to work, either.