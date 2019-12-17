Multiple cities in the United States and Canada are working to bring Apple Pay and Apple Pay Express Transit online by 2023, according to a new report by MacRumors.

Following the news that cities like London have gone online with Apple Pay Express Transit, MacRumors reached out to a number of transit authorities to see whether they had plans to bring the feature online.

Five cities responded, although the site only specifically mentions Boston as getting Express Transit mode in the future. It isn't clear whether the other cities will also offer the feature, or if they'll just be going all-in on Apple Pay in its standard form.