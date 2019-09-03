Customers of Bunq and Monese can now use Apple Pay in the Netherlands, both banks announced this week.

Apple Pay has been available in the Netherlands for a about a month now but only through ING. Now, Bunq and Monese can add their cards to Apple Pay through the Wallet app on iOS.

According to Apple's website, Apple Pay can be used at several retail locations in the Netherlands, including Aldi, Adidas, Starbucks, and Burger King, among many others. Of course, these are just the stores Apple felt necessary to highlight on its website; many other supermarkets, restaurants, and more should accept Apple Pay.

In a FAQ on Bunq's website, the bank notes that Apple Pay is only available to Premium, Joint, Pack, and Business users. "Older memberships cannot use Apple Pay," according to Bunq.

Both banks offer Apple Pay support across other countries, too, including Germany, Italy, and Spain.

