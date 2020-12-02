What you need to know
- An Apple Pay launch in Mexico seems to be imminent.
- Supporting banks and retailers have also leaked.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple seems to finally be preparing to officially launch Apple Pay in Mexico. A recent video has highlighted the first banks and retailers that will support the payment option and Apple's official website in the country says the service is coming "very soon" to customers.
Now Apple's Mexican site is preparing customers in the country to start using Apple Pay and enjoy all the benefits that it brings. The tagline "La forma más efectiva de pagar sin efectivo" roughly translates to "The best way to pay without cash."
As discovered by a user on Twitter, the first banks in the country to support Apple Pay seem to be Banco, Inbursa, and CitiBanamex. Retailers include The Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Domino's, and more.
There was also a video recently published on Twitter highlighting code on the Mexican Apple Pay landing page that revealed some of the first banks to support the feature. These include Banregio, Hey Banco, Inbursa, and CitiBanamex. Twitter user urielarcia also mentions some of the initial retailers to accept Apple Pay at launch in Mexico including The Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Domino's, and more.
Apple's Apple Pay website in Mexico shows off all of the benefits that customers will enjoy when using the service on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. If you are in Mexico and wondering about how to setup and use Apple Pay when it launches in the country, check out Apple Pay: The Ultimate Guide.
Cast your vote for the best products of the year for the Future Tech Awards
We’re asking iMore readers, to vote on the best products and professionals in multiple categories to help us honor the ground-breaking innovations at the Future Tech Awards.
Review — Does Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise provide a good workout?
Exercise games are all the rage this year as we're stuck inside. If you're looking for something that will make you work up a sweat, you should check out Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise.
Benchmarks show M1 runs Windows 10 faster than Surface Pro X
An AWS engineer has run Windows 10 on the new M1 Apple silicon chip, and performance benchmarks reveal that it blows the Surface Pro X out of the water.
Find love with these dating simulators on Nintendo Switch
Love is always in the air when you're playing a dating simulator game. Here are the best ones for Nintendo Switch.