Now Apple's Mexican site is preparing customers in the country to start using Apple Pay and enjoy all the benefits that it brings. The tagline "La forma más efectiva de pagar sin efectivo" roughly translates to "The best way to pay without cash."

Reported by 9to5Mac , Apple seems to finally be preparing to officially launch Apple Pay in Mexico. A recent video has highlighted the first banks and retailers that will support the payment option and Apple's official website in the country says the service is coming "very soon" to customers.

As discovered by a user on Twitter, the first banks in the country to support Apple Pay seem to be Banco, Inbursa, and CitiBanamex. Retailers include The Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Domino's, and more.

There was also a video recently published on Twitter highlighting code on the Mexican Apple Pay landing page that revealed some of the first banks to support the feature. These include Banregio, Hey Banco, Inbursa, and CitiBanamex. Twitter user urielarcia also mentions some of the initial retailers to accept Apple Pay at launch in Mexico including The Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Domino's, and more.

Apple's Apple Pay website in Mexico shows off all of the benefits that customers will enjoy when using the service on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. If you are in Mexico and wondering about how to setup and use Apple Pay when it launches in the country, check out Apple Pay: The Ultimate Guide.